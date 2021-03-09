Maha Shivratri 2021: On this auspicious day, the devotees keep a day-long fast and the puja is performed overnight. Know more about Kumbh's first Shahi Snan below.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Maha Shivratri is one of the most auspicious festivals in Hindus. It falls on chaturdashi tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Phalguna. In 2021, Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on March 11. This is also known as the greatest night of Lord Shiva and according to popular religious beliefs, this is celebrated to mark the union of Lord Shiva with Goddess Parvati. On this auspicious day, the devotees keep a day-long fast and the puja is performed over night.

Kumbh's first Shahi Snan on Maha Shivratri 2021

The location of Kumbh is decided every year on the basis of the sun, moon and planet Jupiter's position in the zodiac. This time the Kumbh is happening in Haridwar and it started in January 14 and will go on till April 27. Maha Shivratri is falling on March 11 this year, which will mark the first Shahi Snan.

Importance of Kumbh Shahi Snan

It is a customary practice to take bath in Ganga due to the popular belief of Hindus that the holy river ascended from heaven and help humankind to attain salvation. With the efforts of Bhagirath, Ganga was released from heaven and Lord Shiva tangled her in his hair and let her flow on the earth. On this significant day, devotees believe that by taking a dip in river Ganga they will be relieved from their sins. Their mind and body will be cleansed and they will be liberated from the vicious cycle of birth life and death.

Other Shahi Snans

The second Shahi Snan will be on Somvati Amavasya on April 12. Meanwhile, the third Shahi Snan will happen on April 14 when the sun will enter the Mesh (Aries) zodiac which will be on Mesh Sankranti. The fourth Shahi Snan will be on Chaitra Purnima that is falling on April 27.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal