New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Maha Shivratri 2021 is almost here and on this day devotees worship Lord Shiva. As the auspicious day is being celebrated on March 11, many people are gearing up for the preparations. Mahadev's followers on this day observe fast, offer prayers to Shivling and worship the God. But there are many ardent devotees of Shiva who stay awake the whole night (perform Jagran) and sing his songs and bhajans to remember him.

Therefore, on this auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri 2021, we bring you a list of new-age songs which will instantly get you in a good mood. The songs are both upbeat and calming which will not just force you to dance but will also make you happy from the inside. So, take a look at 5 beautiful melodies.

Here are the songs dedicated to Lord Shiva

Mera Bhola Hai Bhandari

If you are active on social media then you must have definitely heard this song on Tiktok or Instagram reels. This is a song from Isur Studios which was released in 2019.

Shiva Tandav Strotam

There isn't a possibility to skip this one. Shiva Tandav Strotam is one of people's favourite songs of Lord Shiva. And the beats make it worth listening even more.

Namo Namo

No matter if you have watched this Sushant Singh Rajput-film, the soothing tunes and beautiful lyrics of this song are enough to take you to Kedarnath's valleys. Sung by Amit Trivedi, this one casts a spell on you.

Bolo Har Har Har

If you are a fan of rock then this one is a masterpiece. Rapped by Badshah, this song was featured in the film Shivaay in 2016 which is still as fresh in our heads.

Babam Bam

Another upbeat song that will make you stand and dance is Babam Bam. Sung by Kailash Kher when the song was released a few years ago it became an instant hit among fans.

