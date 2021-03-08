Check out some of the lip-smacking and tasteful food options you can try to prepare at home in Maha Shivratri 2021. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Maha Shivratri 2021 is one of the main festivals of India and on this day devotees worship Lord Shiva. It falls in the Hindu month of Phagun and in 2021, Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on March 11. Therefore, as we gear up for the puja and the celebration of the festival, let us remind you that one of the major preparations which you need to take care of. Yes, you guessed it right! We are talking about the 'Vrat ka Khana'.

Since food or prasad is one of the main elements in the puja and fasting, and also many people don't keep a nirjala (without water) vrat, we need to cook some special dishes for the day. Obviously, fruits and milk are one of the things which come to our mind but check out some of the lip-smacking and tasteful food options you can try this Maha Shivratri.



Sabudana khichdi

It is one of the common food items which is prepared for any special puja or vrat. Just add a hint of lemon and green chillies to spice up the flavour of this amazing dish.

Aloo ke chips

If you are not in a mood to have anything heavy, then these are the best option. Just fry a few potato chips and add a little sendha namak (rock salt) to it.

Kuttu ki pakodi

Another prominent ingredient which is used for vrat ka khana is Kuttu ka atta. You can't only make pakodas but can also try for a kachori or poor with Kuttu flour.

Aloo-sabudana cutlet

Aloo and sabudana cutlet is a go-to snack for the evening when you are craving for something chatpata. You can add some extra green chillies to amp up its taste.

Makhane ki kheer

After all the spicy delicacies, now it's time for something sweet and Makhane ki kheer has a separate fan base in this case. It is almost like your usual rice kheer just that instead of rice, makhana (fox nuts) are used as the main ingredient.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal