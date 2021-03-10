From trishool to damroo and mantras to other Shiva symbols; on the occasion of Maha Shivratri 2021, here we are with a list of 10 tattoo ideas that will inspire you to get inked.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Maha Shivratri is right around the corner. And as much as older adults are excited for the festival, the younger ones are not far behind. Devotees not just worship Lord Shiva many of them are ardent fans of Bholenath. People usually find chances of expressing their love for him in different ways, some Lord Shiva followers visit his temples, some carry the locket of his pictures while some believe in tattooing his signs. Yes, you read that right!

The practice of getting inked is old and many devotees believe in making the symbols of Shiva like the damroo, trishool, his face and more on their body parts. Therefore, on the occasion of Maha Shivratri 2021, here we are with a list of 10 tattoo ideas that will inspire you to get inked.

Take a look at the tattoo ideas here:





Apart from the symbols, worshippers even prefer to get mantras tattooed on their bodies.

Many people ink the famous Mahamrityunjay Mantra on their hands and back. (Om Trayambakam Yajamahe, Sugandhim Pushti Vardhanam, Urvarukmiv Bandhanat, Mrityurmokshaya Mamratat) This jaap is considered auspicious as per Hindu beliefs. It is said that chanting this mantra daily can prevent untimely death or mishappening.

So guys there were some of our suggestions on the tattoo ideas. Which one out of these is your favourite? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal