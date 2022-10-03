Maha Navami 2022: Know Significance, Shubh Muharat, Puja Vidhi And Mantras Of Day 9 Of Navratri

NAVRATRI is a festival of triumph of good over evil. Navratri which means 'nine nights' is an auspicious Hindu festival that spans over nine nights and ten days. During this festival, devotees worship the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga to seek her blessings. The ninth day of Navratri is the final day when Goddess Durga won over the evil Mahishasur with her power and wisdom. So, Maha Navami is also considered the eve of starting anything new on Vijaya Dashami.

The Ninth day, also known as Maha Navami, holds a very special significance as a part of this festival. On this day, devotees worship Goddess Durga's avatar Maa Siddhidatri. She is known to be the supreme Goddess of Power and is also known as Adi-Parashakti.

Navratri 2022 Day 9: Significance

It is believed that at the beginning of the universe Lord Rudra worshipped Adi-Parashakti for creation. Although Goddess Adi-Parashakti had no form and appeared in the form of Siddhidatri from the left half of Lord Shiva. Goddess Siddhidatri provides direction and energy to the planet Ketu and is governed by her.

Maa Siddhidatri sits on Kamal and resides on a lion. She is depicted with four hands, Gada in one righthand, Chakra in the other right hand, lotus flower in one left hand and Shankh in the other left hand.

She possesses and bestows all types of Siddhis to her devotees. This form of Maa Durga is worshipped by Deva, Gandharva, Asura, Yaksha and Siddhas.

Navratri 2022 Day 9: Date and Shubh Muharat

The Navami Tithi of Shardiya Navratri 2022 will be marked on October 4. According to Drik Panchang, the Shubh Muharat will begin at 04:37 PM on October 03 and will end at 02:20 PM on October 04, 2022.

Shubh Muharat:

The Brahma Muharat- 04:38 AM to 05:27 AM

The Abhijit Muharat- 11:46 AM to 12:33 PM

The Vijaya Muharat- 02:08 PM to 02:55 PM

Navratri 2022 Day 9: Colour

The ninth day or the Maha Navami is associated with the colour Pink. Pink is a peaceful colour which symbolizes peace, universal love, affection and harmony. It adds charm to one's personality.

Navratri 2022 Day 9: Puja Vidhi

On the Maha Navami, Kanya puja is performed by the devotees as a part of the puja ritual. As per this ritual, nine young girls around the age of 10 years or below are welcomed into the home, their feet are washed by the devotees and they are worshipped. Devotees to put tilak on the forehead of the girls, tie a moli in their wrist and offer them homemade bhog which consists of puri, halwa and chole. After offering the bhog to Maa Durga, it is given to nine little girls. Gifts are given as a token of love and respect to the girls.

Navratri 2022 Day 9: Mantra

Om Devi Siddhidatrayai Namah

Stuti

Ya Devi Sarvabuteshu Maa Siddhidatri Rupena Samasthitha,

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah.

Aarti