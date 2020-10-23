New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Kanya Pujan has special significance during the nine-day long festival of Navratri. On a ninth day, the nine girls are worshiped as the avatars of nine Goddesses'. The devotees invite the young girls and wash their feet to offer respect. It is believed that this makes the Maa Durga happy and showers her grace. On the concluding day of Navratri, Maa Sidhidatri's avatar of Goddess Durga is worshiped. According to the Hindu calendar, Navami Tithi will start on October 24 at 6:58 am and will be concluded on October 25 at 7:41 am. After that, Maa Durga's idol will be immersed (Durga Visarjan) in water.

Maha Navami Puja Vidhi

Send an invite to the families of the young girls with reverence one day before Kanya Puja, so that they can come on time. On the day of Maha Navami, worship Goddess Durga and Lord Ganesha after bathing in the morning. Wash feet of these young girls with milk and water to receive Maa Durga's blessings. Apply Kumkum (roli) and akshat (rice) on their forehead. After serving food to Maa Sidhidatri distribute it among girls as prasad. Take blessings by touching their feet again and by giving Dakshina or gifts to the young girls.

Puja Mantra

||Om Devi Siddhidatri yai Namaha||

||Heen Kleen Ein Siddhye Namah||

Maa Sidhidatri Aarti

Jai Sidhidatri maa, tu siddhi ki data|

Tu bhakto ki rakshak, tu dason ki mata||

Tera naam lete hi milti hai sidhi|

Tera naam lene se hoti hai man ki shuddhi||

Kathin Kaam sidh karti ho tum|

Jabhi hath sevak ke sir dharti ho tum||

Teri Puja mein to na koi vidhi hai|

Tu Jagdambe Daati tu sarve sidhi hai||

Rakhe jiske sir pr maiyya apni chhaya|

Sarve siddhi Daati veh hai bhagyashali||

Jo hai tere dar ka hi ambe sawali|

Himanchal hai parvat jahan vaas tera||

Maa nanda mandir main hai vaas tera|

Mujhe aasra hai tumhara hi mata||

Posted By: Srishti Goel