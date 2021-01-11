Maha Kumbh Mela 2021: This time, the festival is going to take place after 11 years instead of 12 because of the planetary movements.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Kumbh Mela is known to be the auspicious pilgrimage and festival in the Hindu tradition. This festival falls every twelve years. Maha Kumbh Mela is going to take place from January 14 and is going to continue till April 2021 in Haridwar. This festival is held at river bank pilgrimage sites like Allahabad, Haridwar, Nashik, and Ujjain. This time, the festival is going to take place after 11 years instead of 12 because of the planetary movements.

The first snan of Kumbh is going to take place on January 14. All the akhadas are going to arrive before the first Shahi Snan. On the first snan of Kumbh Mela, devotees take a dip in the holy Ganga river to absolve all their sins. It is inscribed that the Kumbh mela is on the list of “Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity” by UNESCO in 2017. This reflects the significance of Kumbh worldwide.

This festival is a special event that spreads the message of national integration and harmony and highlights India’s rich and diverse culture.

What is the significance of taking a dip in the river on the first day of Kumbh Snan?

According to mythology, devotees take a dip in holy river to absolve all their sins and it is also said that if a person takes a bath in the Ganges during Kumbha attains salvation for life. The person also gets free from the pain and the disease they have been suffering for so long.

The first snan is going to take place on January 14, 2021 and is falling on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. After this, the second snan will fall on February 11, 2021, and it is taking place on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

Here are the dates of Maha Kumbh Shahi Snan and Ganga Snan:

Dates for four Shahi Snans during Haridwar Kumbh 2021:

First Shahi Snan- 11th March- Shivratri

Second Shahi Snan- 12th April Somvati Amavasya

Third Shahi Snan- 14th April- Makar Sankranti

Fourth Shahi Snan- 27th April- Baisakh Purnima

Dates for 9 Ganga Snans during Haridwar Kumbh 2021:

January 14, 2021- Makar Sakranti Snan

February 11, 2021- Mauni Amavasya Snan

February 16, 2021- Basant Panchami Snan

February 27, 2021- Magh Poornima Snan

March 11, 2021- Maha Shivratri Snan

April 12, 2021- Somvati Amamvasya Snan

April 14, 2021- Baisakhi Snan

April 21, 2021- Ram Navami Snan

April 27, 2021- Chaitra Purnima Snan

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma