New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Magha Shraddha will be observed on October 3rd, Sunday this year. The day is observed during Pitru Paksha when Magha Nakshatra prevails during Aparahna Kala. Magha Shraddha is observed on the ‘Amavasya’ (no moon day) of the Hindu Magha month.

The day is considered even more holy when this Magha Nakshatra prevails, even partly, during the Aparahna Kala on two continuous days, then the day on which it exists for the greater duration is considered.

As per Hindu Mythology, Magha Nakshatra prevails during the Aparahna Kaal on the ‘Trayodashi’ (13th day) tithi, it is popularly referred to as ‘Magha Trayodashi Shraddha’. The 11th month called Magha in the traditional Hindu calendar is considered propitious for performing Pitru Tarpan, Snan, Daan, and Yagna.

Magha Shraddha 2021: Date & Shubh Muhurat

Date: October 3, Sunday

Magha Shraddha Tithi Begins - 3:35 AM

Magha Shraddha Tithi Ends - 3:26 AM on October 4

Magha Shraddha 2021: Significance

Magha Shraddha is mentioned in the ‘Matsya Purana’. The auspicious day is observed during the Pitru Paksha. The particular day is considered to be very significant as according to the legends, the Nakshatra Magha is ruled by ‘Pitrs’ who are the spirits of departed ancestors.

Legends believe that performing Tarpan rituals on Magha Shraddha comforts the ancestor’s soul and also provides them with blessing in the other world. It is said that, after performing, Magha Shraddha rituals, the souls of one’s forefathers can attain liberation and peace and bestow their blessings to us.

Magha Shraddha 2021: Puja Vidhi

- Devotees get up early, Male member of the family performs shraddha rituals including tarpan and worship their 'Ishta Deva'.

-In the ritual, Pinda Daan is done next. Pinda here is referred to offerings for the ancestors.

-After all the puja rituals, the devotees offer food to Brahmins. The 'Satvik' food is prepared by the ladies of the family. After the Brahmins ate, they are offered 'Dakshina' by the devotee.

