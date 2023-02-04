Magha Purnima 2023: History, Significance, Shubh Muhurat and Puja Vidhi For This Day

During the month of Magha, according to the texts, it is fortunate to take a holy bath and engage in austerity. (Image Credit: Pexels)

THE HINDU calendar states that the month of Magh is lucky for charitable giving and charitable endeavors. The month of Magh's final and most significant day is known as Magh Purnima, or Maghi Purnima. During the month of Magha, according to the texts, it is fortunate to take a holy bath and engage in austerity.

One of the most important days of the month's Maghrib. At Prayag, where the rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati meet, people perform rituals like holy baths, almsgiving, cow donations, and homa. These people are also known as the Magonny people.

Date, Timing, Purnima Tithi Of Magh Purnima 2023

On February 4, Saturday, Magh Purnima begins at 9.29 p.m. On Sunday, February 5, at 11.58 p.m., the full moon will come to an end. In this circumstance, Magha Purnima will be observed on February 5 in accordance with Udaya Tithi.

Significance Of Magh Purnima

The Maghi Purnima day is significant in both astrology and religion.On this day, when the moon enters Cancer, a holy bath is claimed to solve all problems. From a scientific perspective, the magh month is advantageous to help with seasonal adjustment.