During this auspicious day, there are certain things that a person needs to take care of while observing the fast of Magha Gupt Navratri Samapan:

New Delhi| Jgaran Lifestyle Desk: The time has come to bid goodbye to the Magha Gupt Navratri festival. This festival is observed twice a year. The Gupt Navratri began on February 12, and it will mark an end on February 21. This is a nine-day-long festival. Every year, four types of Navratri are celebrated, and among them, Chaitra and Sharadiya are the popular ones, whereas, the Magha and Ashadaha are known as the Gupt Navratri, and very few people are aware of this festival.

Today is the final day of the Magha Navratri. On this day, the devotees offer prayers to the Goddess Durga. For the uninitiated, during this festival, nine forms of goddess Durga are worshipped. During this auspicious day, there are certain things that a person needs to take care of while observing the fast of Magha Gupt Navratri Samapan:

* Devotees should not wear black clothes during this festival.

* People should avoid the use of leather products during this festival.

* During this festival, devotees should avoid the consumption of alcohol, onion, garlic, and tobacco.

* During the Gupt Navratri festival, cutting hair, shaving is prohibited and people should avoid doing this for nine days.

* The puja of Gupt Navratri should be observed in a closed room, and you need to keep in mind that no one watches you doing that. According to Hindu rituals, the puja of goddess Durga is not done in open space during the Gupt Navratri festival.

Here are the mantras that the devotees can chant on this day:

* Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Kalaratri Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

* Prathamam Shailaputrii iti Dvitiiyam Brahmacaarinnii |

Trtiiyam Candraghanntte iti Kuussmaanndde iti Caturthakam ||

Pan.camam Skandamaate iti Ssassttham Kaatyaayanii Tathaa |

Saptamam Kaalaraatrish Ca Mahaagaurii iti Ca-Assttamam ||

Navamam Siddhidaatrii Ca Navadurgaah Prakiirtitaah ||

Uktaany Etaani Naamaani Brahmannai va Mahaatmanaa ||

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma