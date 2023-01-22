Magha Gupt Navratri 2023: Dates, Significance, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, And Other Important Details

Magha Gupt Navratri 2023: The auspicious occasion of Magha Gupt Navratri has begun. Also known as Shakambhari Navratri or Gayatri Navratri, is celebrated from the first Pratipada of the Hindu month Ashadha to the ninth of Shukla Paksha.

By Prerna Targhotra
Sun, 22 Jan 2023 09:36 AM IST
Minute Read
Magha Gupt Navratri 2023: Dates, Significance, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, And Other Important Details
Magha Gupt Navratri 2023: (Image Credits: Freepik)

THE HOLY land of India celebrated the festival Navratri four times a year. The four Navratri celebrated in the country are Shardiya Navratri, Chaitra Navratri, Magha Gupt Navratri, and Ashadha Gupt Navratri. In the month of January or February, the country celebrates the auspicious occasion of Magha Navratri or Gupta Navratri. It is a nine-day festival that honors the nine different incarnations of Goddess Durga. Indian states such as Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttarakhand celebrate the festival with great enthusiasm and devotion.

Magha Gupt Navratri 2023: Dates

January 22 - Ghatasthapana, Shailputri Puja

January 23 - Brahmacharini Puja

January 24 - Chandraghanta Puja

January 25 - Kushmanda Puja

January 26 - Skandamata Puja

January 27 - Katyayani Puja

January 28 - Kalaratri Puja

January 29 - Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja, Sandhi Puja

January 30 - Siddhidatri Puja, Navratri Parana

Magha Gupt Navratri 2023: Shubh Muhurat

The auspicious occasion of Gupt Navratri will be celebrated from January 22 to 30th January. The auspicious timings of Brahma Muhurat will begin from 5:00 AM to 06:30 AM on all nine days. The timings of Abhijit Muhurat will begin from 2:00 PM to 12:55 PM.

Also Read
5 Things Your Hair Conditions Indicate About Your Health That You Must..
5 Things Your Hair Conditions Indicate About Your Health That You Must..

Magha Gupt Navratri 2023: Significance

Navratri is one of the most celebrated festivals in India. Gupt Navratri has special significance for Tantriks and Sadhaks. It is mostly popular for Tantric worship, where Tantriks invoke Goddess Durga to bless them with wisdom, success, and wealth.

Magha Gupt Navratri 2023: Puja Vidhi

During Gupt Navratri, devotees celebrate the nine-day festival by fasting and worshipping the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga. On the ninth and last day, devotees serve fast till evening and then pay a visit to their daughter to bestow good health and wealth upon them.

Also Read
5 Foods To Avoid If You Are Suffering From Irritable Bowel Syndrome
5 Foods To Avoid If You Are Suffering From Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.