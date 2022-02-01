New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Magha Navratri, also known as Gupta Navratri, is a nine-day-long festival dedicated to the nine avatars of Mother Goddess. As per the Hindu calendar, the festival falls in the month of Magh (January or February), also known as Gayatri 'Shishir Navratri'. Magha Navratri is observed in North Indian states like Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. This year, the festival will start on February 2, and conclude on February 10, 2022.

Magh Gupt Navratri is mainly observed by Tantriks and Sadhus to please Goddess Durga and seek her blessings. As per Hindu mythology, it's believed that one should observe this festival in secrecy to achieve a fruitful result.

Magha Gupt Navratri 2022: Date

2 February - Pratipada Tithi, Maa Shailputri.

3 February - Maa Brahmacharini Devi Puja.

4 February - Maa Chandraghanta Devi Puja.

5 February - Maa Kushmanda Devi Puja.

6 February - Maa Skandamata Devi Puja.

7 February - Maa Katyani Devi Puja

8 February - Maa Kalratri Devi Puja.

9 February - Maa Mahagauri, Durga Ashtami.

10 February - Maa Siddhidatri.

Magh Gupt Navratri 2022: Significance

Goddess Durga, a spouse of Lord Shiva, represents feminine force. She is hailed as the destroyer of evil. Worshipping nine forms of Goddess during Gupt Navratri wards off evil deeds and obstacles from life.

Magh Gupt Navratri 2022: Puja Vidhi

Those who are planning to observe this festival then, keep these fasting rules in mind during Gupt Navaratri.

- Respect women.

- Don't consume alcohol, onion, garlic and non-veg.

- Don't fight with your family, else your puja will not be fruitful.

- Don't wear black clothes and leather shoes or belts.

- Don't shave or cut your hair for nine days.

- Sleep on the floor.

