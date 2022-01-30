New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Amavasya 2022 will be observed on January 31st. The day falls during the month of January-February as per the Gregorian calendar. Also known as ‘Mauna Amavasya’ is a unique Hindu tradition observed on the Amavasya (no moon day) during the Hindu month of Magha. It falls during the month of January-February as per the Gregorian calendar. Mauni Amavasya is also referred to as 'Maghi Amavasya' as it is observed in the month of Magha.

Amavasya falling on Mondays, also known as Somavati Amavasya, has a special significance in the Hindu religion, On a particular day if fast is observed then, it would ward of widowhood in women and ensure the bearing of progeny.

Amavasya 2022: Date

The Amavasya will fall on January 31st and continue till February 1st.

Amavasya 2022: Time

The timings for the Amavasya 2022 are Jan 31, 2:18 pm - Feb 01, 11:15 am.

Amavasya 2022: Rituals and Importance

The holy day helps in improving spiritual awareness and for spiritual growth, one’s speech must be pure and is dedicated to spiritual sadhana.

Devotees on the day of Amavasya get up early, take a holy dip in the Ganges at sunrise. After finishing the bathing ritual, devotees then sit down for meditation. Meditation is a practice that helps to concentrate and attain inner peace.

Some believers observe complete ‘mauna’ or silence on the day of Mauni Amavasya. They abstain from speaking all day long and only meditate to attain the state of oneness with self.

This practice is very popular in different parts of the country, especially in northern India. The celebrations of this festival are very distinguished in Allahabad, in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. During the Kumbh Mela in Prayag (Allahabad), Mauni Amavasya is the most important day for bathing in the holy Ganges and is popularly referred as the day of ‘Kumbh Parva’ or ‘Amrit Yoga’.

