Magh Purnima 2021: On this day, devotees chant mantras like, "Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevay", read on to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The Purnima or better known as full moon day that falls in the month of Magh is known as Magh Purnima. According to the Gregorian calendar, Magh Purnima falls in January or February. On this day, the devotees keep a day-long fast and they break the fast after seeing the moon. The devotees also offer prayer to the moon on this day.

When is Magha Purnima?

The auspicious festival of Magh Purnima will be observed on Saturday i.e. February 27, 2021.

What is the shubh tithi of Magh Purnima 2021?

The shubh tithi of Magh Purnima will start at 3:49 pm on February 26 and it will mark an end at 1:26 pm on February 27, 2021.

Significance of Magh Purnima:

On the auspicious day of Magh Purnima, the devotees should take a bath before sunrise. It is also believed that if the devotees take a dip in the holy river Ganga on this day, they get rid of their sins.

The devotees also visit pilgrimage sites like Haridwar, Prayagraj on this day to take a dip in the holy river. According to Indian mythology, it is believed that Lord Vishnu himself is present in the river Ganga on this day, and those who take a dip in the holy river on this particular day, can get rid of all the troubles.

This time, the Magh Purnima is even more auspicious as Maha Kumbh Mela is being observed at Haridwar, and the devotees will offer their prayers to the Lord Vishnu and teh river Ganga.

On this day, devotees chant mantras like, "Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevay"

"Om Shram Shri Shrom Sa Chandramase Namah

Om Em Klim Somay Namah

Om Shri Shri Chandramase Namah"

"Om Vishnuvae namah

Om Namo Narayan Shri Man Narayan Narayan Hari Hari

Om Anm Vasudevay Namah

Om Sankarshnay Namah"

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma