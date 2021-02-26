Magh Purnima 2021: This day also holds great significance for those who want to do away with the money problems and get wealthy. Rad on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every full moon day of the Lunar fortnight is known as Purnima, while the Purnima that falls in Magh month is known as Magh Purnima. On this day, Hindus observe a fast and break it after sighting the Moon, also a dip in the holy river and charity, holds great significance. This year the auspicious festival will be observed on February 27, Saturday.

This day also holds great significance for those who want to do away with the money problems and get wealthy. So if you are looking for a way to get rich then, you are in the right place. As per Hindu beliefs, there are some measures that you must follow on Magh Purnima.

1. Add sugar and rice in raw milk and then offer it to Moon on Magh Purnima. While offering arghya chant "Om sraan sreen sraun sa: Chandramase Namah (ॐ स्रां स्रीं स्रौं स: चन्द्रमासे नम:)

2. Keep 11 clamshells in your mandir, do tilak with turmeric on each and worship Goddess Lakshmi. After worshipping, leave the clamshells in the mandir. The next day, take a bath, worship Goddess Lakshmi and collect all the clamshells in red cloth. After doing this, keep the red bundle either in your locker or a place where you keep all your money.

3. On Magh Purnima, light a dia in Tulsi of pure cow ghee and take 11 circumambulations of Tulsi.

4. To seek the blessings of your ancestors, then one should do Pitra Daan on this day.

Also, on this day, those who are observing fast should read Magh Purnima Vrat Katha while offering prayer to Lord Moon. So to ease your task, we are here with the Katha associated with this auspicious day.

Magh Purnima 2021 Vrat Katha

As per the Hindu puranic text, a poor brahmin named Dhaneshwar lived in a village called Kantika. He sought charity and thus took care of his wife. People in the neighbourhood used to mock Dhaneshwar's wife for not bearing a child. So they went to a Yogi who asked the poor brahmin and his wife to pray to Goddess Kali for 16 consecutive days.

Dhaneshwar and his wife worshipped the Goddess, and on the 16th day, Goddess Kali appeared. She asked the couple to light dias and observe fast on thirty-two Purnima tithis. After 32 Purnima tithis, Dhaneshwar's wife conceived and gave birth to a son named Devidas. After years, when Devidas turned 16, he was married to a beautiful girl in Kashi. After a few days of his marriage, Yamraj (God of death) arrived to take him. However, he couldn't succeed as Devidas' parents had observed the Magh Purnima fast. This Magh Purnima vrat guarded Devidas against death and sufferings.

