Magh Gupt Navratri 2021: This festival is mainly, observed by Tantriks and Sadhus to please Goddess Durga. Read on to know the importance

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Gupta Navratri falls in the month of Magha every year. This year the auspicious festival is going to be observed from February 12 to February 21. This festival is mainly, observed by Tantriks and Sadhus to please Goddess Durga and seek her blessings, so that they can, perform tantras. They worship goddess Durga for 9 days. As per Hindu mythology, it's believed that one should observe this festival in secrecy to achieve a fruitful result.

Magh Gupta Navratri Dates



12 February - Pratipada Maa Shailputri, Ghatasthapana.

13 February - Maa Brahmacharini Devi Puja.

14 February - Maa Chandraghanta Devi Puja.

15 February - Maa Kushmanda Devi Puja.

16 February - Maa Skandamata Devi Puja.

17-18 February - Maa Katyani Devi Puja

19 February - Saptami Tithi Maa Kalratri Devi Puja.

20 February - Ashtami Tithi Maa Mahagauri, Durga Ashtami.

21 February - Navami Maa Siddhidatri, fasting.

Importance of Gupta Navratri

Gupta Navratri holds special importance in Hindu mythology, as during this festival we worship 9 avatars of Goddess Durga. According to Hindu belief, once a woman came to Shringi Rishi and narrated her ordeal. She told the sage that her husband has bad habits because of which she is unable to observe any fasts or worship gods. So, to gain the blessing of Goddess Durga to overcome her problems saint asked her to mediate during the Gupta Navratri.

How to perform the puja

Those who are going to observe this festival keep these fasting rules in mind during Gupt Navaratri.

- Respect women

- Don't consume alcohol, onion, garlic and non-veg

- Don't fight with your family, otherwise, your puja will not be fruitful.

- Don't wear black clothes and leather shoes or belts.

- Don't shave or cut your hair for nine days

- Sleep in the floor

