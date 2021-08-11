Main rituals are performed on the first and last day of the festival and Madhushravani Tritiya will be observed on August 11, 2021. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Madhushravani Tritiya is a festival of special rituals, observed by newly married women, mainly celebrated in the Mithilanchal region in North India, some parts of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

The rituals starts from the third day of shukla paksh in Shrawan month, it continues for thirteen days. Meanwhile, in some places it is celebrated for fifteen days, this year it started on July 28, 2021. Main rituals are performed on the first and last day. Madhushravani Tritiya will be observed on August 11, 2021.

Madhushravani Tritiya 2021: Important times

Shukla paksh tritiya starts Aug 10, 6:06 pm

Shukla paksh tritiya starts Aug 10, 6:06 pm Shukla paksh tritiya ends Aug 11, 04:54 pm

Sunrise 06:05 am

Sunset. 06:58 pm

Brahm muhurat 04:29 am - 05:27 am

Madhushravani Tritiya 2021: Significance

This fast is observed by newly married women for longevity of their husbands. There is a story that son Chirayu of king of Kurupradesh was predicted of short life, but as her wife observed Naag puja and Maa Gauri puja Chirayu long lived and they both could lead a blessed life.

Madhushravani Tritiya 2021: Rituals

- Special rituals and procedures are followed in this fast.

- Married women come to their parents home.

- Food is daily given from husband's house.

.- New cloth adornment items are sent to the women from in laws.

- This fast is dedicated to Goddess Parvati, Lord Shiva and Vishhari.

- As this is observed for 13 or 15 days every day different katha is recited.

- As stale flowers are offered to God on this festival , women visit the gardens with traditional dresses, singing lok geet and collect flowers a day before.

- Women sing Kajari and Thumari also.

- Women do not take salt in their food, they eat simple pure food.

- On the first day and last day the rituals and procedures are duly followed.

- Prayers are performed for long and blessed life of their husbands and their blissful togetherness.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal