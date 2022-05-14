New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: A lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan occurs when the Earth aligns itself between the sun and the moon and casts a shadow across the lunar surface. A lunar eclipse only happens during a full moon, as per the European Space Agency (ESA). Furthermore, there are three types of lunar eclipses depending on the position of the sun, Earth, and moon: total lunar eclipse, partial lunar eclipse, and penumbral lunar eclipse.

The first lunar eclipse of 2022 will be observed from various parts of the world on May 15 and 16. However, the eclipse will not be visible in India. As per IST, the eclipse will take place at 7:02 am IST on May 16 morning and end at 12:20 in the afternoon.

In Hinduism, it is believed that a Chandra Grahan occurs when Rahu and Ketu attempt to grasp the moon on a full moon night. Because of this, no auspicious activities are performed during the period, which results in people following various beliefs and customs.

Since ancient times it is considered that eclipses, both solar and lunar, are bad for pregnant women and special care should be taken during the duration of the eclipse for the well-being of the baby and the mother.

Thus, here are some dos and don'ts every expecting woman should follow during a Chandra Grahan. Though there is no scientific reason behind any claims, if you do believe in astrology, you can follow these steps to keep yourself safe.

Dos and Don'ts

1. Try not to go outdoors during the eclipse.

2. As per astrological beliefs, you should not consume any food cooked before the eclipse.

3. Pregnant women should not do any work and rest during the eclipse hours.

4. Do not drink or eat anything during the eclipse.

5. Cover the windows with thick curtains, newspapers, or cardboard so that the rays of the eclipse cannot enter your home.

6. Once the eclipse is over, take a bath.

