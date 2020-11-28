Lunar Eclipse November 2020: The fourth penumbral Lunar Eclipse will be visible in India for a total duration of four hours 21 minutes -- from 1.04 pm to 5.22 pm.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The final Lunar Eclipse, also known as 'Chandra Grahan', of the year 2020 will occur on November 30. This will be the fourth penumbral Lunar Eclipse of 2020 and will coincide with the auspicious day of Kartik Purnima. The first three penumbral Lunar Eclipses of the year had occurred on January 10, June 5 and July 4.

The fourth penumbral Lunar Eclipse of 2020 will be visible in many parts of the world including India, Australia, North America, Pacific Islands and Europe. As per timeanddates.com, the penumbral Lunar Eclipse will be visible in India in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

What about the timings of Lunar Eclipse 2020?

According to timeanddates.com, the fourth penumbral Lunar Eclipse will be visible in India for a total duration of four hours 21 minutes -- from 1.04 pm to 5.22 pm. The Lunar Eclipse will be at its peak at 3.13 pm, says timesanddates.com.

Where to watch the Lunar Eclipse 2020?

The Lunar Eclipse of 2020 will be visible in most parts of India. However, experts say that it will be more visible in eastern parts of the country including Bihar, West Bengal and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

How to watch the Lunar Eclipse 2020?

While it is harmful to watch a Solar Eclipse without protection, experts say that people can watch a Lunar Eclipse without any special types of equipment or filters because they are safe.

"No special filters are required to protect your eyes like those used for solar eclipses. One does not need a telescope to watch the eclipse, although a good pair of binoculars will enhance the experience," Firstpost quoted an expert as saying.

About Lunar Eclipse:

A Lunar Eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth and the Moon come in a straight line with the Earth blocking the Sun's rays from reaching the Moon. Lunar Eclipses are of three types -- a total lunar eclipse, partial lunar eclipse and penumbral lunar eclipse. Experts say that only 30 per cent of the Lunar Eclipses are "partial eclipses" while 35 per cent are "penumbral" and rest are "complete".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma