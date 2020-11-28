Lunar Eclipse November 2020 Horoscope: This 'Penumbral Lunar Eclipse' will affect Sagittarius, Aries, Scorpio, Capricorn and other zodiac signs in a number of positive and negative ways, check how.

Lunar Eclipse November 2020 Horoscope: New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: People across the world will witness the fourth Lunar Eclipse, also known as 'Chandra Grahan' in Hindi, of the year 2020 on November 30. The third Lunar Eclipse of the year 2020 will be a 'Penumbral Lunar Eclipse' or 'Upachaya Chandra Grahan' which serves as the unofficial kickoff to this end-of-year spiritual cleanout. The Lunar Eclipse of November will last for over three hours.

Lunar eclipses occur when the Earth comes in between the moon and the Sun, which casts a shadow of Earth onto the moon resulting in less luminous light. Read on to know how this shadow will impact your zodiac signs.

Lunar eclipse 2020 impact on zodiac signs:

For people who are born in ascendants and moon signs of Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, and Capricorn-July 2020 will be tough both psychologically and financially. Whereas, Pisces, Libra, Aquarius, and Leo will experience good days.

Aries: You might have to face difficulty related to family. Avoid any arguments and unnecessary stress.

Taurus: You might have to face difficulty in business. Do not argue with the spouse. Take care of your health.

Gemini: Take care of your mental and physical health. Limit outgoing activities and maintain social distancing properly.

Leo: Take care of your family members. Keep restraint in your speech. There could be a chaotic atmosphere in the family.

Virgo: You might have to face problems in the family. Take special care of everyone. Think twice before entering into a partnership in business.

Cancer: You may have to face difficulties across several spheres. Take care of your children. Pay attention to your studies.

Libra: Your interest in religious activity might go downhill but hang on. Meditate every day and keep yourself calm. Avoid arguments and stay positive.

Sagittarius: Take care of your mental health, money, and relationships. Let go of negative thinking. Read scriptures to attain peace. Think twice before making any crucial decision.

Scorpio: You might have to hear tough news like an accident ailing health, or maybe worse. Keep calm and maintain peace and harmony at home or at work. Avoid arguments with colleagues at work.

Aquarius: Your trouble might stay longer with you. Children might be in need of extra love as they will face career and educational failures. Take extra care of them.

Pisces: Drive carefully to prevent any accident. Avoid any unnecessary travel. Take care of your children.

Posted By: Srishti Goel