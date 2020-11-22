New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: People across the world will witness the final Lunar Eclipse of 2020 on November 30 -- a Monday. The Penumbral Lunar Eclipse, or 'Upachaya Chandra Grahan' will be clearly visible in only four Indian states: Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and Uttarakhand.

What is a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse?

A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth and the Moon are imperfectly aligned, In this case, the outer shadow of the planet falls on the satellite in a diffused manner. The upcoming penumbral eclipse may be slight more detectable across the world than the previous one that occurred on July 4-5.

Date and Time

The eclipse will begin at 1:02 pm (IST) and will continue till 5:23 pm (IST) on November 30. It will be at its maximum extent t 3:12 pm, according to Timeanddate.com. The eclipse will not be visible in major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru.

An eclipse is considered an important phenomenon in astrology, especially if it occurs in significant places in the horoscope of a person, or a country. Being a penumbral Lunar Eclipse, the November 30 eclipse will not have a significant impact on any particular zodiac sign. Needless to say, however, that since the eclipse falls on the Taurus sign, its effect will be the most on this zodiac sign. People are advised to take care of their mental health on this day.

The eclipse will be visible in Australia, North America, South America, and parts of Asia. In India, the eclipse will be visible in a few states, while the phenomenon will be below the horizon in several major cities, including Delhi and Mumabi.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja