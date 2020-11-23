Lunar Eclipse will occur on Monday, November 30 and will fall on Kartik Purnima, check out the timings and effects of final eclipse of year 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The time has come to bid goodbye to the eclipses of this year as people across the world are going to witness the final Lunar Eclipse of 2020 on November 30. This year, the Lunar Eclipse will occur on Monday and will fall on Kartik Purnima.

When will the Lunar Eclipse begin?

The Lunar Eclipse will begin on November 30 at 1:04 pm.

What is the medieval time of the Lunar Eclipse this year?

The medieval time of Lunar Eclipse on November 30 is at 3:13 pm.

When will the Eclipse end?

The Lunar Eclipse will end on November 30 at 5:22 pm. The eclipse will not be visible in major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru.

What is a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse?

When the Sun, Earth and the Moon are aligned in an imperfect way and due to that the outer shadow of the planet falls on the satellite in a diffused manner is the reason why Penumbral Lunar Eclipse occurs.

This time, the penumbral eclipse will be slightly more detectable across the world than the previous one that occurred on July 4-5.

What is the Upachhaya Eclipse?

This time the Uppacchaya eclipse will take place and it is believed that the eclipses should not be seen with bare eyes. The experts have reported that lunar eclipse on November 30 will be visible in India, Australia, America, the Pacific Ocean and Asia.

What are the effects of Lunar Eclipse?

The astrologers suggest that the lunar eclipse on November 30 will be the last of 2020. This lunar eclipse is going to dominantly affect the Taurus sign. Every eclipse comes with a sutak period but this time it is different as the Sutak period will not be valid because it is a 'Upachhaya' eclipse.

In the Sutak period, it s suggested that people should chant mantras and do meditation. People are advised to take care of their mental health on this day.

Which countries will be able to see the final Lunar Eclipse of this year?

The final Lunar Eclipse of 2020 will be visible in Australia, North America, South America, and parts of Asia. In India, the eclipse will be visible in some of the states, while the phenomenon will be below the horizon in several major cities, including Delhi and Mumbai.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma