New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Are you excited to watch one of the most beautiful cosmic phenomena of the Lunar Eclipse, the Blood Moon? Well, the wait is over with just 4 days to go to witness the eclipsing moon, starting May 26. Here’s all you need to know about the visibility of Blood Moon in India.

Will Blood Moon be visible in India?

A rare Super Blood Moon will be visible in the Eastern sky on May 26, after the total Lunar Eclipse occurs. This Eclipse will be visible mostly in Eastern Asia, the Pacific Ocean, parts of North and South America, and Australia. In India, since the moon will be below the eastern horizon during the total Lunar Eclipse, the people will not be able to view the Blood Moon. However, those people living in Eastern India will be able to see the last part of the Lunar Eclipse just before sunrise because it will occur close to the eastern horizon.

Where will the Blood Moon be sighted?

On May 26 as the sun, moon, and earth will align the full moon will be eclipsed for some time and could be viewed from Kolkata. The moon on its journey around the earth will the passing through the Earth’s shadow while it gets eclipsed. The partial eclipse of the moon will start around 3:15 pm and end at 6:22 pm in Kolkata.

Why will the Moon become red & for how long will it stay?

Last month, a Pink Super Moon was seen around the world and in the coming week the second Super Moon will be visible but this time it is said to be of red colour. Reportedly, the Super Moon will last only for 14 minutes and 30 seconds. First, the moon enters the outer shadow of the earth (penumbra) and when it enters the inner shadow it appears to be red. In India, this Super Moon will be visible in the penumbra phase only.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan