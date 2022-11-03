Lunar Eclipse And Kartik Purnima 2022: Check Date And Timings Of The Coinciding And Important Events

THE FULL moon day in the auspicious month of Kartik is known as Kartik Purnima. Kartik month is the eighth lunar month in the Hindu calendar. It is the holiest month of all lunar months and one of the most significant festivals of Kartik Purnima takes place during this month. Also known as Poornima, Pournima, Poonam and Pournimasi, Kartik Purnima begins on the day of Prabodhini Ekadashi and the festivities last for five days.

However, this year, along with Kartik Purnima, the second and last lunar eclipse of the year 2022 are coinciding with each other. A lunar eclipse is a celestial event which takes place when the Moon, Sun and Earth are aligned and the Earth lies in between the Moon and the Sun. The Earth blocks the Sun's light from reaching the Moon which results in the moon becoming darker and creating a lunar eclipse.

Date And Timings for Lunar Eclipse 2022

The duration of this Chandra Grahan will be around 45 mins and 48 seconds starting at 05:32 PM and ending at 06:18 PM on the day according to Drik Panchang. The sutak timings of the Chandra Grahan will begin from 09:09 AM and end at 06:18 PM.

The duration of the total phase of the Lunar eclipse will be for 01 hour 24 minutes and 28 seconds, the partial phase will be visible for 03 hours 38 minutes and 35 seconds and the duration for the penumbral phase will be f0r 05 hours 52 minutes and 02 seconds worldwide as per Drik Panchang.

Date And Timings For Kartik Purnima 2022

Kartik Purnima will be celebrated on November 08 this year with devotees observing fasts for Lord Vishnu. According to Drik Panchnag, the Purnima Tithi will begin at 04:15 PM on November 07 and end at 04:31 PM on November 08, 2022.

The celebrations of Kartik Purnima include fasting to seek the blessing of Lord Vishnu along with Tulsi Vivah, Vaikunth Chaturdashi and Dev Deepawali. On this auspicious day, the temples are decorated with diyas and the river Ganga is illuminated with lightened earthen lamps and flowers.