Lunar Eclipse 2022: 9 Things For Pregnant Women To Keep In Mind During Last Chandra Grahan Of The Year

A CELESTIAL event of the Lunar eclipse is going to take place on November 08 across parts of the world. Popularly known as Chandra Grahan, this will be the last Chandra Grahan until 3 years and the next total lunar eclipse is likely to occur in 2025.

This phenomenal event occurs when the Moon moves into the Earth's shadow when Sun, Moon and Earth are closely aligned with Earth between the other twp on the night of a full moon.

Different parts of the world including Northern-eastern Europe, Australia, the Indian Ocean, the Pacific Ocean, North America and most of South America. Whereas, in India, the total lunar eclipse will be visible only in some eastern parts and partial Chandra Grahan will be visible from most of India.

According to ancient texts and scriptures, eclipse wether solar or lunar, have some bad effects on the health of the expecting mother and the baby. Special care is advised for pregnant women during the eclipse to avoid any negative effects of the lunar eclipse.

Things need to be kept in mind during the period of Chandra Grahan for pregnant women.

1. According to ancient beliefs, pregnant women should stay indoors during the duration of the lunar eclipse as harmful rays might affect the baby.

2. Using any sharp objects such as blades, scissors etc should be avoided.

3. Consumption of any food item during the lunar eclipse is prohibited. However, pregnant women can consume food to take medications.

4. Keeping the windows and doors of the house closed during the lunar eclipse is important for expecting mothers.

5. Practice meditation and chanting of holy mantras during Chandra Grahan to minimize any negative effects.

6. It is believed that taking bath before and after the Chandra Grahan is important to avoid the side effects of the eclipse.

7. Pregnant women should not wear any metallic objects such as bangles, pins, safety pins etc during this celestial event.

8. Avoid sleeping during the lunar eclipse as it is considered inauspicious.

9. Expecting mother should not do any work and take complete rest during the Chandra Grahan.