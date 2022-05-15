New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The first Lunar Eclipse of the year is set to take place tomorrow (May 16). This celestial is taking place after the very first partial solar eclipse of the year. The Lunar Eclipse will be observed from various parts of the world. However, people living in India will not be able to witness the celestial event. The magical event will be observed from various parts of the world on May 15 and 16.

What is Lunar Eclipse ?

Lunar Eclipse is a celestial phenomenon that occurs when Earth, Sun, and the Moon align in a straight line or come very close to each other as a result of the Moon moving into Earth's shadow.

Interestingly, people also call Lunar Eclipse as Blood Moon. The second Lunar Eclipse of the year will take place on November 8.

According to Indian timing, the eclipse will take place at 7:02 am IST on May 16 morning and end at 12:20 in the afternoon.

In Astrology, the Moon is also regarded as a mental component. As per belief, people relate Moon with emotions, nature, and the psyche.

People who firmly believe in Astrology ensure to follow a set of dos and dont's during this period. If you are one among them, then this article is definitely for you.

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Dos and Don'ts

People avoid consuming and cooking food during Lunar Eclipse as the time is considered inauspicious as per the Hindu Mythology.

One should always avoid watching the celestial phenomena with nak*d eyes as it is not considered safe.

Pregnant women are advised to be extra cautious during the event and should avoid going outside.

People are advised not to step outside during the event as it may radiate harmful ways.

As per the Hindu beliefs, people should avoid performing any puja during the eclipse

People should avoid their child stepping out during the eclipse and watching it alone.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen