Lunar Eclipse 2022: Know Effects Of Chandra Grahan on Aries, Libra, Capricorn And Other Zodiac Signs

After the solar eclipse on October 25, the different parts of the world will witness a lunar eclipse on November 08. Also known as Chandra Grahan, this will be the second lunar eclipse of the year 2022. This lunar eclipse will be visible from northern-eastern Europe, Asia, Australia, the Pacific Ocean, the Indian Ocean, North America and most of South America. In India, the total lunar eclipse will be visible in parts of Kolkata, Shiliguri, Patna, Guwahati, Ranchi and other cities.

Every eclipse has some effects on the zodiac signs. According to astrological beliefs, eclipses are transformative times which can bring an abrupt and sudden change in the lives of people.

Read below how this lunar eclipse is going to affect every zodiac sign.

Aries: People with Aries as their zodiac sign should avoid thinking a lot about certain things that generate stress.

Taurus: The people with the zodiac sign Taurus will benefit financially amid this solar eclipse. New sources of income are likely to open for this zodiac sign.

Gemini: If you've recently invested in a startup or opened your startup, it is likely to benefit you financially.

Cancer: Avoid getting into disputes or fights with anyone during the eclipse.

Leo: Keep up the hard work, you might get some positive results soon.

Virgo: Avoid investing anywhere and in anything. Chances of some damage are high during this lunar eclipse.

Libra: The effects of the lunar eclipse are positive over you. You'll be confident and your decision-making ability may enhance.

Scorpio: Stay away from any property disputes and be cautious about your work.

Sagittarius: You will experience a spiritual boost within yourself. New sources of income will be generated.

Capricorn: You are likely to get promoted, however, you need to work harder to achieve that.

Aquarius: There are high chances of acquiring family property and your effort will be fruitful and generate positive outcomes for you.

Pisces: With experience, your abilities and efforts together will benefit you financially and personally.