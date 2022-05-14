New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Coming week is going to be a treat to the eye for all the stargazers as this year's first Lunar Eclipse is set to take place on May 16. Lunar Eclipse is a celestial phenomenon that occurs when Earth, Sun, and the Moon align in a straight line or come very close to each other as a result of the Moon moving into Earth's shadow. Lunar Eclipse is also called as Blood Moons.

Lunar Eclipse is one of the most beautiful moments to experience by people. People living across North and South America and parts of Europe and Africa will be able to witness the celestial phenomena clearly. Not many people know the fact, but during the time of the Lunar Eclipse, everywhere on the Earth from where the Moon is visible during the eclipse, the time will be the same.

This will be the first Lunar Eclipse of the year 2022. The second Lunar Eclipse of the year will take place on November 8, 2022.

When is the Lunar Eclipse 2022?

The first Lunar Eclipse is set to take place on May 16. According to Indian timing, the eclipse will take place at 7:02 am IST on May 16 morning and end at 12:20 in the afternoon. However, people should note, that the Eclipse will not be visible from India.

How to watch Lunar Eclipse 2022?

Since the Lunar Eclipse will be visible from a few parts of the world, it will be a saddening thing for the celestial phenomena lovers. Worry not, we have got you covered. One can easily watch the Lunar Eclipse by visiting the official National Aeronautics and Space Administration, NASA. The agency will live-stream the event on various platforms including its YouTube Channel.

For the unversed, in Northern Hemisphere, the may full moon is also known as the flower moon sometimes. This year's first eclipse will be called as Super Flower Blood Moon.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen