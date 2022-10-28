Lunar Eclipse 2022: Check Date, Time And Where To Watch Chandra Grahan

LUNAR ECLIPSE or Chandra Grahan occurs when Earth, Sun and the Moon align in a straight line or come very close to each other because of which the Moon moves into Earth's shadow. This year, the Lunar eclipse will take place in the month of November and it will be the second eclipse of 2022.

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Date and Time

Lunar Eclipse will take place on November 7 and 8, according to drik panchang.

Lunar Eclipse Starts (With Moonrise) - 05:32 PM

Lunar Eclipse Ends - 06:18 PM

The duration will be 45 Mins 48 Secs. Meanwhile, Moonrise will take place at 5:32 PM. This year, the magnitude of the lunar eclipse is 1.36.

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Where To Watch

Lunar Eclipse will be visible from northern-eastern Europe, Asia, Australia, the Pacific Ocean, the Indian Ocean, North America and most of South America. Talking about India, the total eclipse will be visible only from the eastern parts and a partial eclipse would be visible from most of India. These Indian cities include Kolkata, Shiliguri, Patna, Ranchi and Guwahati, among others.

Earlier, this year's first Lunar eclipse occurred on May 16. People living across North and South America and parts of Europe and Africa were able to witness the eclipse.

Lunar Eclipse 2022 2022: How to watch

Binoculars or a telescope are not required to watch the lunar eclipse as it is visible to the n*ked eye and won't harm you.

This eclipse is special because the next total lunar eclipse will occur on March 14, 2025. According to NASA, the entire Moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, called the umbra in a total lunar eclipse. When the Moon is within the umbra, it will turn a reddish hue. Lunar eclipses are sometimes called “Blood Moons” because of this phenomenon.