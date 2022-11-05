Lunar Eclipse 2022: Here's Why Moon Turns Red During Chandra Grahan

THE SECOND and last lunar eclipse of the year will occur on November 08 across the world. During this lunar eclipse, the Earth, Sun and Moon will align in a straight line or come closer to each other. This phenomenon will result in the Moon moving into Earth's shadow. This event is popularly known as the 'Bood Moon.'

According to NASA, in case of a total lunar eclipse, the Sun's light passes through the Earth, scattering through its atmosphere. There will be another total lunar eclipse in 2025 after this last Chandra Grahan of the year. You might witness the moon being visible in reddish colour during this lunar eclipse. Know the reason of moon turning in red colour during this phenomenal celestial event.

During a lunar eclipse, an effect known as Rayleigh scattering makes the moon turn red. It is a phenomenon that makes the sky blue and sunsets red and turns the moon red during Chandra Grahan according to NASA Science.

Light moves in waves and each colour of light has a unique set of physical characteristics. Red light has a longer wavelength and is less likely to be scattered by airborne particles than blue light, which has a shorter wavelength.

The only sunlight that reaches the Moon during a lunar eclipse passes through Earth's atmosphere, turning it red. The Moon appears red during the eclipse if there is more dust or cloud cover in Earth's atmosphere.

Regarding the visibility of this lunar eclipse, it will be visible from different areas of the world including Australia, the Pacific Ocean, the Indian Ocean, northern-eastern Europe and most of South America. In India, the lunar eclipse is likely to be visible from cities including Guwahati, Ranchi, New Delhi, Kolkata, and Maharashtra among others.

This lunar eclipse will take place on November 07 and 08 according to Drik Panchang and with begin with the moonrise at 05:32 PM and end at 06:18 PM. The duration of the Chandra Grahan will be of 45 minutes and 48 seconds with a magnitude of 1.36.