Lunar Eclipse 2022: Do's And Dont's To Keep In Mind During Last Chandra Grahan Of The Year

A TOTAL Lunar Eclipse will occur in the month of November which will be the second Chandra Grahan of the year 2022. Being a total lunar eclipse of magnitude 1.36, the Moon during this celestial event will be completely covered by the Earth's Umbral shadow at the maximum eclipse and will take place on November 07 and 08, 2022.

This Lunar eclipse will be visible from different parts of the country including Northern-eastern Europe, Asia, Australia, the Indian Ocean, the Pacific Ocean, North America and most of South America. In India, the total lunar eclipse will be visible only in some eastern parts whereas a partial eclipse would be visible from most of India.

During a lunar eclipse, it is believed that people should keep in mind some do's and don'ts during the electronic celestial event.

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Do's

1. According to ancient beliefs, one should chant holy mantras during the phase of the lunar eclipse.

2. Adding Tulsi leaves (Basil) to every food item in the house is considered very important so that the food does not get impure.

3. Donation and charity are some good deeds that one can perform during a lunar eclipse.

4. Pregnant women should be extra careful during this event.

5. It is considered auspicious to take bath before and after the Lunar Eclipse.

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Dont's

1. As per Hindu Mythology, consuming and cooking food during Lunar Eclipse is considered inauspicious.

2. It is believed that one can watch the Lunar Eclipse with the n*ked eye, however, it is suggested to never see Lunar Eclipse with the n*ked eye as is may not be safe.

3. Do not step outdoors while Lunar Eclipse as it may radiate harmful rays.

4. Performing puja or any other auspicious things should be avoided during the eclipse.

5. People should practice celibacy.