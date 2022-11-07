Lunar Eclipse 2022: Check Date And Time Of Chandra Grahan In Ranchi, Jharkhand

LUNAR Eclipse or Chandra Grahan 2022 which will place on Tuesday, November 8 is the second lunar eclipse of the year. The coming eclipse will be a total eclipse of magnitude 1.36 as the moon will be fully covered by the Earth's Umbral shadow and the whole phenomenon will be visible from India too.

The Lunar Eclipse 2022 would be visible from northern-eastern Europe, Asia, Australia, the Pacific Ocean, the Indian Ocean, North America, and most of South America.

According to the Indian government’s Ministry of Earth Science, the total phase of the eclipse will be in progress at the time of moonrise in Eastern parts of the country, including Kolkata and Guwahati. But for other cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru, the totality would have ended by the time of Moonrise and some cities will witness only a partial eclipse.

The places where the total lunar eclipse would be visible are Kolkata, Shiliguri, Patna, Ranchi, Guwahati. Although the Eclipse will take place on November 8, the timings for the same will differ from place to place.

Chandra Grahan 2022: Date And Timings In Ranchi, Jharkhand

Lunar Eclipse Starts (With Moonrise) - 05:07 PM

Lunar Eclipse Ends - 06:18 PM

Moonrise - 05:07 PM

Local Eclipse Duration - 01 Hour 10 Mins 51 Secs

Total Phase Begins - 03:47 PM

Maximum of Lunar Eclipse - 04:29 PM

Total Phase Ends - 05:11 PM

The upcoming eclipse is special because the next total lunar eclipse will occur on March 14, 2025. The entire Moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, called the umbra in a total lunar eclipse and gives a reddish hue.

For the unversed, a total lunar eclipse takes place when the Sun and Moon are on exactly opposite sides of our planet. The moon appears red as some light of the sun around the earth's circumference reaches it. The sun’s light passes through the Earth’s atmosphere, where the blue light is scattered in all directions due to its short wavelength. This allows redder light to pass through and reflect off the Moon.