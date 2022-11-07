Lunar Eclipse 2022: Check Date And Time Of Chandra Grahan In Delhi NCR

CHANDRA GRAHAN or Lunar Eclipse will place on November 8 this year. This phenomenon occurs when Earth, Sun and the Moon align in a straight line or come very close to each other because of which the Moon moves into Earth's shadow.

Even though Lunar Eclipse will take place on November 8, the timings across the country will be slightly different.

Chandra Grahan 2022: Timings In New Delhi

Lunar Eclipse Starts (With Moonrise) - 05:32 PM, November 8

Lunar Eclipse Ends - 06:18 PM, November 8

Local Eclipse Duration - 00 Hours 45 Mins 48 Secs

Moonrise - 05:32 PM, November 8

The magnitude of the Lunar Eclipse - 1.36

Earlier, this year's first Lunar eclipse occurred on May 16. People living across North and South America and parts of Europe and Africa were able to witness the eclipse.

Chandra Grahan 2022: Where To Watch

Chandra Grahan will be visible from northern-eastern Europe, Asia, Australia, the Pacific Ocean, the Indian Ocean, North America and most of South America.

Meanwhile, in India, the total eclipse will be visible only from the eastern parts and a partial eclipse would be visible from most of India. These Indian cities include Kolkata, Shiliguri, Patna, Ranchi and Guwahati, among others.

This eclipse is special because the next total lunar eclipse will occur on March 14, 2025. The entire Moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, called the umbra in a total lunar eclipse. When the Moon is within the umbra, it will turn a reddish hue. Lunar eclipses are sometimes called “Blood Moons” because of this phenomenon, according to NASA.

Binoculars or a telescope are not required to watch the lunar eclipse as it is visible to the n*ked eye and won't harm you.

According to drik panchang, if Chandra Grahan is not visible in your city but it is visible in some cities near to that then you should not observe it. This is because of Sutak and it is advised that Precautions which are advised during Sutak should be taken only if Chandra Grahan is visible in your city.