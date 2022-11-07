Lunar Eclipse 2022: Date And Time To See Chandra Grahan In Bihar

THE world is all set to witness the second lunar eclipse of the year that will take place on November 7 and November 8, 2022. Since it will be a total eclipse of magnitude 1.36, the moon will be fully covered by the Earth's Umbral shadow at maximum eclipse.

The lunar eclipse would be visible from northern-eastern Europe, Asia, Australia, the Pacific Ocean, the Indian Ocean, North America, and most of South America.

According to Drik Panchang, the lunar eclipse can be seen only from the eastern regions of the country, whereas most of India will witness a partial eclipse.

The places where the total lunar eclipse would be visible are Kolkata, Shiliguri, Patna, Ranchi, Guwahati, Kathmandu, Tokyo, Manila, Beijing, Sydney, Jakarta, Melbourne, San Francisco, Washington D.C., New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and Mexico City.

Lunar Eclipse 2022: When People Of Bihar Can See Chandra Grahan?

In Patna, the lunar eclipse will start with a moonrise i.e., at 5:05 PM and the same will end at 06:18. It will be visible for a total of 1 hour, 13 minutes, and 29 seconds.

How To Watch Lunar Eclipse 2022:

Lunar Eclipse will visible to the n*ked eye and it won't cause harm. So, you don't need binoculars or a telescope to see it.

Also, this eclipse is significant as it is the last lunar eclipse and the next time you will see a Chandra Grahan will be on March 14, 2025.

A lunar eclipse takes place when the sun, earth, and a full moon form a near-perfect lineup in space, in what is known as syzygy," said Diana Hannikainen, Observing Editor at Sky and Telescope, as quoted by news agency ANI.

The Moon slides into Earth's shadow, gradually darkening until the entire lunar disk turns from silvery grey to an eerie dim orange or red. Then events unfold in reverse order until the Moon returns to full brilliance. The whole process for the November 8th eclipse will take nearly six hours. You only need your eyes to see the drama unfold, but binoculars or a backyard telescope will give a much-enhanced view.