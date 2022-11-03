Lunar Eclipse 2022: City-Wise Timings For Last Chandra Grahan Of The Year

POPULARLY KNOWN as Chandra Grahan, the second and last lunar eclipse of the year 2022 will be witnessed on November 07 and 08 globally. This Chandra Grahan will be of magnitude 1.36 and will be visible from numerous parts of the world.

During the lunar eclipse, the Moon will be completely covered by the Earth's Umbral shadow at the maximum eclipse. The parts of the world including North-eastern Europe, Asia, Australia, North America and most of South America will witness this Chandra Grahan. In India, the total lunar eclipse will be visible from some eastern parts and the partial phase of the lunar eclipse can be seen from most of India.

Check below the timings of Chandra Grahan 2022 in your cities.

Lunar Eclipse timings in New Delhi- 05:32 PM to 06:18 PM

Lunar Eclipse timings in Noida- 05:32 PM to 06:18 PM

Lunar Eclipse timings in Gurugram- 05:33 PM to 06:18 PM

Lunar Eclipse timings in Ahmedabad- 06:00 PM to 06:18 PM

Lunar Eclipse timings in Bengaluru- 05:53 PM to 06:18 PM

Lunar Eclipse timings in Patna- 05:05 PM to 06:18 PM

Lunar Eclipse timings in Vapi- 06:06 PM to 06:18 PM

Lunar Eclipse timings in Vijapur- 05:59 PM to 06:18 PM

Lunar Eclipse timings in Mumbai- 06:05 PM to 06:18 PM

Lunar Eclipse timings in Bhopal- 05:40 PM to 06:18 PM

Lunar Eclipse timings in Raipur- 05:25 PM to 06:18 PM

Lunar Eclipse timings in Hyderabad- 05:44 PM to 06:18 PM

Lunar Eclipse timings in Chennai- 05:42 PM to 06:18 PM

Lunar Eclipse timings in Kolkata- 04:56 PM to 06:18 PM

Lunar Eclipse timings in Lucknow- 05:20 PM to 06:18 PM

Lunar Eclipse timings in Chandigarh- 05:31 PM to 06:18 PM

Lunar Eclipse timings in Bhubaneshwar- 05:10 PM to 06:18 PM

Lunar Eclipse timings in Haridwar- 05:26 PM to 06:18 PM

Lunar Eclipse timings in Pune- 06:01 PM to 06:18 PM

Lunar Eclipse timings in Ranchi- 05:07 PM to 06:18 PM

The durations of the Total phase, partial phase and penumbral phase of the lunar eclipse are 01 hour 24 minutes, 03 hours 38 minutes and 05 hours 52 minutes respectively. The sutak period during this Chandra Grahan will begin at 08:45 PM and end at 06:18 PM.

It is advised to not see the lunar eclipse with n*aked eyes as it may harm the retina of the eyes. Precautions should be taken during the eclipse.