Lunar Eclipse 2022: Check Sutak Timings, What To Avoid During Last Chandra Grahan Of 2022

Lunar Eclipse 2022: The second and last lunar eclipse of the year is going to take place. Read below the timing of sutak and other important details of the eclipse.

By Prerna Targhotra
Thu, 03 Nov 2022 11:33 AM IST
Lunar Eclipse 2022: (Image Credits: ANI)

THE LAST Lunar Eclipse of the year 2022 is going to take place in November when the Earth, Sun and Moon will align in a straight line or come very closer to each other which will result in the Moon moving into the Earth's shadow. Popularly known as Chandra Grahan, this will be the second and the last lunar eclipse of the year. 

Regarding visibility, the lunar eclipse will be visible from different parts of the world including Australia, the Pacific Ocean, the Indian Ocean, northern-eastern Europe and most of South America. Whereas in India, cities such as Patna, Guwahati, Ranchi, and Kolkata among many others will be able to witness the lunar eclipse.

Some important things should be kept in mind during the duration of the eclipse. A Sutak period occurs before the eclipse which is considered an unauspicious period.

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Sutak Duration

According to Drik Panchang, the lunar eclipse is all set to take place on November 07 and 08, 2022.  A sutak period is an inauspicious period before the lunar eclipse. As per Hindu beliefs, the Earth's atmosphere during this period is contaminated and certain precautions should be taken to avoid any harmful effects of Chandra Grahan.

According to Drik Panchang, the sutak duration for this last Chandra Grahan will begin from 09:09 AM to 06:18 PM. Whereas, for the kids, old and sick people, the sutak begins at 02:57 PM and ends at 06:18 PM on the day of the Lunar eclipse.

Read below things to avoid during the Sutak period of the Lunar eclipse.

1. Consuming any food during the sutak period of the lunar eclipse should be prohibited.

2. Pregnant women are strictly advised not to venture out during the eclipse.

3. Cooking any food item during the sutak period of the Lunar eclipse should be avoided and consumed only after the Grahan is over.

4. One should abstain from sleeping, eating, drinking or cutting during the sutak period.

5. The food items such as wheat, rice or other cereals and food items in the house should be protected by adding Kusha grass of Tulsi leaves into it.

6. Excretion of stool and urine should be avoided.

7. Elder people, children and pregnant women can take their prescribed medicines when needed after consuming food.

8. Do not apply oil to hair or body during the sutak or lunar eclipse as it increases the negative effects of the eclipse.

