Lunar Eclipse 2022: 6 Common Myths About Chandra Grahan That Still Persist

The WORLD will be witnessing a lunar eclipse on November 08. Also known as the 'Blue Moon' or 'Chandra Grahan', the second lunar eclipse of the year will take place in November. This lunar eclipse will be visible from over the pacific and most of North America, rising moon will be visible from Australia, Asia and north-east Europe. Whereas, the setting moon will be visible from over South America and eastern North America.

A lunar eclipse usually occurs when the Moon revolves around the Earth's shadow while the Sun and Moon get aligned with the Earth between the other two. This celestial event occurs on a full moon night when the moon is quite close to the lunar node.

With any eclipse comes myths and superstitions. The lunar eclipse has some popular superstitions associated with it. Read below some persisting myths and beliefs that persist around the world.

1. It is believed that during any lunar eclipse, eating and drinking should be prohibited. There is no scientific reason to back this superstition but people still believe in it and abstain from consuming anything during the lunar eclipse.

2. Myths include that when a lunar eclipse takes place, healing takes place slowly. Not just in India, people in Native America also believe that Chandra Grahan is the time of year when even a simple, small cut may leave its scar for a lifetime. Beliefs say that scars take longer time to heal during the lunar eclipse.

3. Pregnant women are always surrounded by superstitions and myths about any eclipse. According to ancient history, Chandra Grahan leaves harmful effects on the unborn baby. Expected mothers should stay away from sharp objects, should not go outdoors etc during Chandra Grahan as the repercussions might befall the unborn child.

4. In Africa, beliefs persist that a lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun and Moon get into a fight or battle. It is a time when people end all their feuds and get together.

5. As the lunar eclipse occurs in dark, people believe that at this time, people should take bath and wash away all their sins to get away from the negative effects of this celestial phenomenon.

6. According to the Inca tribe in pre-Columbian America, the lunar eclipse was the result of an attack on the moon by a jaguar. The creature would descend to Earth and unleash its wrath. People used to make lots of noises and make their dogs hawl to avoid the lunar eclipse from happening.