It is going to be a treat to the eye for the stargazers as the last lunar eclipse of 2021 will be visible later this month. The second and last lunar eclipse is going to take place on Friday, November 19, 2021.

When and where to watch November Lunar Eclipse in India?

The partial phase of the lunar eclipse will begin at 11:34 am and end at 05:33 pm IST. Soon after the Moonrise, the ending of the partial phase of the eclipse will be visible from extreme northeastern parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the lunar eclipse will last for 3 hours and 28 minutes and 97 per cent of the Moon will appear red.

"A partial lunar eclipse is on the way, taking place overnight on November 18th and 19th, when the Moon slips into Earth's shadow for a couple of hours. Weather permitting, the eclipse will be visible from any location where the Moon appears above the horizon during the eclipse. Depending on your time zone, it'll occur earlier or later in the evening for you," wrote NASA in its monthly update.

"Now that's a huge swath of the planet that'll be able to see at least part of the eclipse, including North and South America, Eastern Asia, Australia, and the Pacific Region. So check the timing of its visibility for your area," the space agency added.

Earlier this year, another lunar eclipse took place which was referred to as the “Super Flower Blood Moon". According to the Indian Meteorological Department, people living in western Africa, western Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Pacific Ocean will be able to witness the breath-taking moment.

Different types of Lunar Eclipses:

Total Lunar Eclipse: A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon and its shadow covers the Moon.

Partial Lunar Eclipse: A partial lunar eclipse takes places when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Full Moon. However, they are not aligned.

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse: A penumbral lunar eclipse refers to the kind ofe clipse when the moon passes through the penumbra of the earth's shadow but not into the umbra.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen