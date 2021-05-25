This time, the moon will be closest to the earth and therefore it is going to be a super moon, a red blood moon and lunar eclipse. Read on to know more details about the lunar eclipse 2021.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The world is yet to witness the first Lunar Eclipse of 2021 which is going to happen on May 26. This time, the moon will be closest to the earth and therefore it is going to be a super moon, a red blood moon and lunar eclipse. In India, this phenomena will be visible in some parts, meanwhile, it will also be visible from Australia, South Asia, Antarctica, East Asia, some parts of North America, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, Indian Ocean, and South America.

Although an eclipse is a cosmic event but there are some customary myths and beliefs which have been associated with it. Read on to know the timings and other details

What is a lunar eclipse?

Lunar Eclipse occurs on the night of full moon, when the earth comes between the sun and moon when the sun, the earth and the moon are very closely aligned. This blocks the direct sunlight from reaching the Moon which casts a shadow on it. Meanwhile, when the earth completely blocks the moon, it is a total Lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan). As per reports, the lunar eclipse in India will begin from 2:17 pm and will go on till 07:19 pm. And this time the earth will cover 101.6% of the moon.

Types of lunar eclipses

There are three types of lunar eclipses. They are:

Total lunar eclipse

Partial lunar elcipse

Penumbral lunar eclipse

What is the Sutak period?

Sutak period is a time between solar eclipse (Surya Grahan) and lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan). As per reports, out of the 8 prahars of the day Sutak observed during solar eclipse is for 12 hours while Sutak is experienced for 9 hours during lunar eclipse.

People believe that the Sutak period is observed only when a lunar eclipse can be seen directly with open eyes which is not the case of the eclipse happening on May 26. Therefore, there shall be no validation of Sutak this time. Although, for the times when Sutak period is observed, people observe fast and follow some religious rituals.

