Live Lunar Eclipse 2021 Timings in India: As per the Ministry of Earth Science, the total lunar eclipse will be visible from parts of West Bengal, some coastal parts of Odisha and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and northeastern states.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The first total lunar eclipse of 2021 is set to take place today (May 26). A total lunar eclipse takes place when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon and its shadow covers the Moon. There are three types of a lunar eclipse - total, partial, and penumbral. Out of these three, the total lunar eclipse is the most fascinating one, in which the Earth's shadow completely covers the moon.

It is going to be a superlunar event, as there will be a supermoon, a lunar eclipse, and a red blood moon all at once. The lunar eclipse will be visible in India, much of Europe, Asia, Australia, North Africa, West Africa, North America, South America, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, Indian Ocean, and the Arctic. The eclipse will start at 2:17 am, according to the Indian Standard Timing (IST), and be visible until 7:19 pm.

As per the Ministry of Earth Science, the total lunar eclipse will be visible from parts of West Bengal, some coastal parts of Odisha and Andaman and the Nicobar Islands, and parts of northeastern states of India.

“A total eclipse of the Moon will occur on May 26 (5 Jyaistha, 1943 Saka Era). From India, just after moonrise, the ending of the partial phase of the eclipse will be visible for a short span of time from northeastern parts of India (except Sikkim), some parts of West Bengal, some coastal parts of Odisha and Andaman and Nicobar Islands,” a release by the ministry said.

Here is a complete list of the timing of lunar eclipse 2021 and the Indian cities where it will be visible

1. Agartala - 6.06 pm

2. Aizawl - 5.59 pm

3. Kolkata - 6.15 pm

4. Cherrapunji - 6.06 pm

5. Cooch Behar - 6.18 pm

6. Diamond Harbour - 6.15 pm

7. Digha - 6.16 pm

8. Guwahati - 6.09 pm

9. Imphal - 5.56 pm

10. Itanagar - 6.02 pm

11. Kohima - 5.57 pm

12. Lumding - 6.01 pm

13. Malda - 6.21 pm

14. North Lakhimpur - 6 pm

15. Paradeep - 6.18 pm

16. Pashighat - 5.57 pm

17. Port Blair - 5.38 pm

18. Puri - 6.21 pm

19. Shillong - 6.06 pm

20. Sibsagar - 5.58 pm

21. Silchar - 6.01 pm

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan