New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: It is going to be a magical moment for all the stargazers as they will witness the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years on November 19. The lunar eclipse will be visible in North America, South America, Europe, and parts of Asia, including India.

The duration of this lunar eclipse is said to be 3 hours 28 minutes and 24 seconds. Last time, the partial lunar eclipse of this long duration occurred on February 18, 1440, and the next time a similar phenomenon can be witnessed on February 8, 2669.

Will the lunar eclipse be visible from India?

Yes, the partial lunar eclipse will be visible from India. Director of Research and Academic at MP Birla Planetarium Debiprosad Duari revealed that the partial lunar eclipse will be visible in northeastern parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam only. It will begin at 11:34 am and end at 05:33 pm IST.

"A few areas in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam will experience the last fleeting moments of the partial eclipse just after the moonrise, very close to the eastern horizon," Debiprosad Duari told PTI news agency.

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), during the partial lunar eclipse, 97 per cent of the Moon will appear red and the maximum phase of the partial eclipse will be visible at 2.34 pm. A total of 20 partial and penumbral eclipses will take place between 2021 and 2030.

Types of Lunar Eclipses:

There are three types of lunar eclipses. They are:

- Total lunar eclipse

- Partial lunar elcipse

- Penumbral lunar eclipse

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen