New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The first Lunar Eclipse of 2021 is here as it will be visible in Eastern India on May 26. Those living in Kolkata will be able to enjoy this view. The eclipse will start around 3:15 pm and end at 6:22 pm. Reportedly, the Super Moon will last only for 14 minutes and 30 seconds. Here’s all you need to know about how to watch the lunar eclipse and what precautions should be taken.

How to watch Lunar Eclipse?

Binoculars

If you are interested in watching the Moon’s features while it eclipses, binoculars are your way to go. With binoculars, you can easily see changes in the Moon’s colour when the Earth’s shadow moves over it. Astronomers suggest viewing the moon at the start or end of the Total Lunar Eclipse to see a blue band around the Moon.

Telescope

If you wish to see the Moon in finer details, the telescope is an even better option. You can connect the telescope with your DSLR camera to get a bigger photo of the eclipsed Moon.

Camera

You don’t need any special equipment to click pictures of the Eclipsed Moon. Any basic camera or even a mobile phone camera can be used to take pictures of the Moon.

Tripod and cable releases

If you are looking forward to taking long focal length shots or long exposures of the Moon, don’t forget to keep a tripod or cable releases handy. They help you to keep the binoculars or camera steady.

Extra batteries

You don’t wish to exhaust your batteries while shooting one of the most beautiful cosmic phenomenon- the Lunar Eclipse. So, make sure to charge all the batteries and keep extra.



Flashlight

Last but not the least, a flashlight is important to keep as it helps you to find your way in the darkness of the sky.

What are the precautions to keep in mind before looking at the Lunar Eclipse?

Unlike the Solar Eclipse, Lunar Eclipse is totally safe to watch according to astronomers which means you can stare at the Moon as long as you want. However, there are various myths about watching the eclipsing moon and its side effects on your health. Some of the major myths are:

• Pregnant women should avoid watching the eclipsing moon and should stay indoors as it believed that it may have an ill effect on the baby

• Cooking and eating during this hour should be avoided

• Travelling should be avoided

Posted By: Sugandha Jha