New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: It is going to be a treat to the eyes of all stargazers on November 19 and December 4, as the world will observe Lunar and Solar Eclipse, respectively. In India, the Lunar Eclipse will be visible for a short span of time from Northeastern India. People can witness the ending of the partial phase of the Lunar Eclipse, just after the moonrise from parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

Timings of Lunar Eclipse 2021:

Significantly, the Lunar Eclipse will take place on November 19. It will start on November 19 at 11:34 am and will end at 5:33 pm.

Will it be visible in Delhi-NCR?

The Lunar Eclipse will not be visible in entire North India including Delhi-NCR. However, scientist predicts that apart from America, the Lunar Eclipse on November 19 will be visible in Australia, East Asia, and Northern Europe.

Types of Lunar Eclipses

There are three types of lunar eclipses. They are:

Total lunar eclipse

Partial lunar elcipse

Penumbral lunar eclipse

What is Sutak period?

The stuak period is referred as the time between Solar Eclipse (Surya Grahan) and Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan). According to astrologers, this period is considered inauspicious.

As per Hindu Mythology, people are asked to observe a certain set of rules during this period. Many believe that the Stuak period should only be followed when a lunar eclipse can be seen directly with open eyes.

Will there be any Sutak Period during this Lunar Eclipse?

Since the Lunar Eclipse will not be visible in North India including Delhi-NCR, there will be no Sutak period. Apart from Lunar Eclipse, even Solar Eclipse will also not have the Sutak period on December 4.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen