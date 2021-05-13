Lunar Eclipse 2021: During the Total Lunar Eclipse, Earth’s Umbra completely covers the Moon and it only happens when there is a full Moon.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Have you been waiting to watch the lunar eclipse this year? Your wait will be over soon as the first Total Lunar Eclipse of 2021 will be visible on May 26. Here’s all you need to know about the Lunar Eclipse, what causes it, & on which dates can you watch the Eclipse.

What is a Lunar Eclipse?

When Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon blocking Sun’s rays from falling on the Moon it causes a lunar Eclipse. This beautiful cosmic phenomenon is also popularly called Blood Moon.

The Earth’s Shadow which falls on the Moon is divided into three parts Umbra, Penumbra, and Antumbra. Umbra is the darkest part of the shadow. Penumbra is when only a portion of the light source is obscured leading to partial eclipse and Antumbra is when a bright ring is visible around the eclipsing body. During the Total Lunar Eclipse, Earth’s Umbra completely covers the Moon and it only happens when there is a full Moon.

What is Blood Moon and why does it happen?

An orange to reddish-looking Lunar Eclipse is called Blood Moon. It happens when the Earth casts its shadow on the Moon making it completely invisible but the sunlight indirectly illuminates the surface of the Moon. This is a state of partial Lunar Eclipse. A total Lunar Eclipse will stay for 14 minutes and 30 seconds on May 26.

Eclipses in 2021

There will be four Lunar Eclipses this year in different months across different parts of the world. On May 26 it will be visible in the Western United States, South America, Australia, and parts of South-East Asia. Here is a list of the dates when the Lunar Eclipse will be visible.

May 26: Total Lunar Eclipse

June 10: Annular Solar Eclipse

Nov 19: Partial Lunar Eclipse

Dec 4: Total Solar Eclipse

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan