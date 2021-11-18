New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: After May 26, 2021, the world is going to witness yet another breathtaking astronomical event, as the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years is going to take place on November 19, 2021. According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the duration of the lunar eclipse will be 3 hours and 28 minutes, and during this phenomenon, 97 per cent of the Moon will appear red in colour. The lunar eclipse will be visible in North America, South America, Europe, and parts of Asia, including India.

What is Lunar Eclipse?

A lunar eclipse takes place when Earth comes in between the Moon and the Sun. However, a partial lunar eclipse occurs when only part of Earth's shadow covers the Moon.

The longest partial lunar eclipse will begin at 11:34 am and end at 5:33 pm. It will be visible in India at 2.34 pm from extreme northeastern parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam only.

Lunar Eclipse 2021: Do's and Don'ts

* According to Indian mythology, a lunar eclipse is considered inauspicious. Therefore one should not consume or cook food during the event.

* As per scientists, unlike a solar eclipse, a lunar eclipse is considered safe to watch directly through the eyes. Therefore one does not need to take any special precautions while witnessing the event.

* Pregnant women are advised to be extra cautious during the event and should avoid going outside.

* As per Hindu mythology, people should chant holy mantras during the Chandra Grahan

* People should also include basil (Tulsi) leaf to the food items and should donate to charity.

* People are advised not to step outside during the event as it may radiate harmful ways.

* People should not cut their nails or hair during the lunar eclipse, as it is considered inauspicious.

Last time, the partial lunar eclipse of this long duration occurred on February 18, 1440, and the next time a similar phenomenon can be witnessed on February 8, 2669.

