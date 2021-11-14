New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: This month, the world is going to witness a lunar eclipse, also known as Chandra Grahan, in India on November 19. As per the Hindu calendar, the eclipse is falling on the day of Kartik Purnima and will be taking place in the Taurus sign. It is the last total lunar eclipse of this year, but for Indians, there will be a partial eclipse.

Seeing the eclipse from an astrological perspective, it carries a significant impact on all the zodiac signs. Some will be benefited while some might have to deal with difficulties on November 19, 2021.

So if you are wondering how your day will be here, we are with complete details regarding your zodiac sign. Check out below:

Aries

This eclipse you may experience a shift in your income so you are advised to make decisions wisely. Also, you are likely to get some opportunities so don't miss it as it might enhance your career.

Taurus

This eclipse will take place in your zodiac sign. So you are advised to be extra careful when making decisions. On the financial front, you may spend on worthless items so keep a close check on your expenditure. On the health front, take good care of yourself, else you may be a victim of a stomach-related problem.

Gemini

You may find yourself spiritually inclined and might find peace in meditating. On the work front, the day will remain peaceful and pleasant. On the health front, things will remain good, but you are advised to not eat unhealthy foods.

Cancer

This eclipse will be in your 11th house of community, focusing on friendships. So if you are planning to spend some quality time with your friends then it's the best day. Also, if you are distant from your friends then, this is the best day to mend relations.

Leo

You may have a good day, but be alert when making decisions. On the work front, you may have a pleasant day. On the financial front, pay attention to the expenditure. On the health front, you may feel happy and stress-free.

Virgo

Eclipse is asking you to follow your heart and walk on that path as it will be successful. So what are you waiting for planning to take the plunge? Go for it as this is the best time.

Libra

This eclipse will have a good impact on your zodiac, and you may be rewarded for the hard work on the professional front. Financial problems will be resolved and might receive profit. However, you are advised to keep control of your speech, else you may face some difficulties at the work front.

Scorpio

In this eclipse, you may feel a strong sense of relations either by letting go of long-standing feelings or by embracing a new one. On the health front, the day will remain pleasant, but you are advised to eat mindfully.

Sagittarius

This eclipse will help you come back to track if you have been feeling lazy for the past few days. You are likely to take care of yourself and manage the stresses. On the work front, the day will remain pleasant.

Capricorn

This eclipse will turn out creative and flirty. So if you are feeling your romance is disappearing, then this is the right time to evoke that lost love. On the work front, things will remain pleasant, but you are advised to keep control of your speech.

Aquarius

You may have a great day as the eclipse is in your favour. On the financial front, things will remain smooth. On the work front, you may get new responsibilities and praise for work. However, if you are planning to invest big capital then think twice before finalising your decision.

Pisces

On the work front, you may be rewarded for your hard and excellent work. Also, you may receive a promotion. However, on the health front, take good care of yourself, especially if you are suffering from ill-health. On the financial, loans will be settled.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv