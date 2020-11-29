Lunar Eclipse 2020: The last Lunar Eclipse of 2020 will begin at 1.04 pm in November. It will be at its peak at 3.13 pm and end at 5.22 pm on the same day.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The final Lunar Eclipse of 2020, which will be a penumbral one, will take place on November 30. The Lunar Eclipse will be visible in India from 1.04 pm to 5.22 pm and will at its peak at 3.13 pm. The other three Lunar Eclipse had occurred this year on January 10, June 5, and July 4.

What is Sutak period and why it is important?

During Lunar Eclipse, which is also known as 'Chandra Grahan' in Hindi, most of the people in India follow Sutak period, a time of "abstention". During the Sutak period, people follow a set of rules and observe fast. Apart from observing a fast, people also abide by cutting nails or hair. Some people also abide by sleeping during the Sutak period.

However, once the Chandra Grahan ends, people are allowed to break their fast but only after taking a bath. Though many people in India believe that Sutak period should only be followed during a real Lunar Eclipse, a Grahan which can be seen with open eyes.

What about the Sutak timings for Lunar Eclipse 2020?

The last Lunar Eclipse of 2020 will begin at 1.04 pm in November. It will be at its peak at 3.13 pm and end at 5.22 pm on the same day.

What do astrologers say?

The astrologers have said that the last Lunar Eclipse of 2020 will affect the Taurus sign and Rohini nakshatra. They also suspect that it will impact most of the zodiac signs and have asked people to chant the mantras and do meditation during the Sutak period.

Will Lunar Eclipse 2020 be visible in India?

The Chandra Grahan 2020, which will be a penumbral Lunar Eclipse, will be visible in India in most parts. However, will be more clearly visible in India in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand and West Bengal, timeanddates.com has said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma