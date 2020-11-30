Lunar Eclipse 2020 Timings: The last Chandra Grahan of this year will begin at 1.04 pm and continue till 5.22 pm. It will reach its peak at 3.13 pm.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The last Lunar Eclipse of 2020 will occur on Monday and will be visible in many parts of the world including India. The Lunar Eclipse of November will be a penumbral one and will have a duration of over four hours.

Lunar Eclipses, also known as 'Chandra Grahan' in Hindi, have a huge significance in the Indian culture. During a Lunar Eclipse, various kinds of pujas and rituals are performed to avoid its negative effects. However, the last Lunar Eclipse of 2020 is penumbral by nature and therefore there is no need for any kind of special pujas and rituals.

What about the timings of Lunar Eclipse 2020 in India?

The Lunar Eclipse will have a duration of 4 hours and 18 minutes. It will begin on Monday at 1.04 pm and reach its peak at 3.13 pm. The Lunar Eclipse will end at 5.22 pm and will have a magnitude of 0.82.

Will the Lunar Eclipse of November be visible in India?

The Lunar Eclipse of November 2020 will be visible in many parts of the world including India. However, astronomical experts have said that it will not be visible across the whole country except in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar and parts of West Bengal.

Can I watch the Lunar Eclipse?

Yes, there is no harm in watching a Lunar Eclipse without any special types of equipment or filters because they are safe. However, the Lunar Eclipse November 2020 will be a penumbral one and thus you won't be able to watch it.

Here's everything you need to know about a Lunar Eclipse:

A Lunar Eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth and Moon and completely or partially inclined and the Earth blocks sun rays from reaching the lunar surface. Lunar Eclipses are of three types -- complete, partial or penumbral.

"A penumbral lunar eclipse takes place when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align in almost a straight line. The Earth blocks some of the Sun's light from directly reaching the Moon's surface, and partially covers the moon with the outer part of its shadow, also known as the penumbra," India Today quoted an expert as saying.

