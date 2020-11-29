Lunar Eclipse 2020: For people who like to watch astronomical events, it is no less than a celebration because they are getting a fourth eclipse of the year.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The last lunar eclipse of the year 2020 is going to be on the last of November, i.e, November 30, 2020. This lunar eclipse will be eclipsed (Upachhaya). This will be the fourth lunar eclipse of the year. Earlier in the year 2020, a lunar eclipse was seen on 10 January, 5 June and 5 July. This time, this lunar eclipse is considered very special. On this day, Kartik Purnima is falling, Karthik bath will end and the 551st birthday of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev Ji, will also be celebrated.

There are several myths do rounds in lives related to the dos and don'ts during the eclipse. Read on to know what are these myths and what dos and don'ts we all must follow.

Myths, dos and don'ts

1. In India, auspicious activities related to worship during lunar or solar eclipse are not done. It is believed that worshiping or doing any auspicious work during this period is inauspicious. However, during eclipse one can chant mantras if one wishes.

2. Also, eating food during a lunar eclipse or solar eclipse is also prohibited. Even today, people believe in these things. However, scientists believe that eating food during the eclipse is not a problem. In such a situation, people do not need to keep fast.

3. After the eclipse is over, there is also a tradition to bathe and donate alms.

4. Can you see the lunar eclipse with direct eyes? Yes, you can see a lunar eclipse with normal/open eyes. However, if you want a good experience, you can also see a lunar eclipse with a telescope.

5. During the eclipse, a misty shadow is seen on the moon. Due to which, people do not walk out of their houses. They believe that it can be dangerous to go out in zero light.

Posted By: Srishti Goel