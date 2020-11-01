New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The new month has begun and this month marks the new beginnings for your love life too. This month is full of anticipation and hope. We all have many questions like, what will this month bring, will we get love? We all have the curiosity to know in our minds and heart.

Aries

This month will bring you beautiful love life. If you are looking for a partner, then you will get full support from friends and family. You are likely to face some difficulties in the mid of this month, but other than that, peace, harmony and stability will come in love life.

Taurus

This month will give a new chance to write your love story. However, the important question is are you ready for this? It seems like you are not ready to take responsibility of the relationship.

Gemini

'Peace out' is your mantra for this month. You are likely to face some problems in your love life this month you will feel as if everything is slipping from your hand. However, you are advised to remain calm.

Cancer

This month will give you all the love you want from your life. If you are single, then the mid-November is lucky for you as you might find your life partner after that. If you are already in a relationship, then it will be a wonderful month for you.

Leo

This month is going to be lucky for Leo. Your card reading suggests that you will fall in love with a special person and will try your best to make him/her fall in love with you. There is just one advice for you and that is to use words carefully while speaking to someone.

Virgo

If you are already dating or seeing someone then this month will provide you with a chance and will take you to new heights. This month, you will get full support from your partner. However, if you face difficulties, then you are advised to act wisely. If you are single, then you might find you, partner, this month.

Libra

It is going to be a tough year for you as you need to hustle this time. If you have a crush on someone, then you should confess your love for that person. If you are married or in a relationship, then you should not allow small things to create misunderstanding.

Scorpio

Love is in the air and this phrase best suits for you this month as it is going to be a wonderful month for you. After November 10, you will meet someone and slowly a relationship will be born and you will start taking interest in your love life.

Sagittarius

This month is going to turn out lucky for you. However, in terms of relationship, you are going to face some problems but you will get out of it. You might get disappointed by your partner. There is hardly any chance for a change in the relationship.

Capricorn

If you are looking to settle down now, this is the right time. The stars are looking very favourable. There is just one advice for you that you should make a decision with peaceful and should not make hasty decisions.

Aquarius

This month is going to be a mixed-up month. The beginning of the month is going to be good for your relationship but by the end of it, you are going to face some problems.

Pisces

This month is going to be interesting to you. If you like a person, then this is a good month for you to confess your love for him/her. And for those who are already in a relationship, their bond will get stronger.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma